Number of positive COVID cases that closed two LGH wards not disclosed

THS chosen not to publish number of COVID cases after two LGH wards closed

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
July 4 2022 - 8:00pm
Two wards at the Launceston General Hospital remain closed to visitors and new patients following identification of positive COVID cases, but the Health Department has chosen not to reveal the total number of new infections.

