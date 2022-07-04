Number of positive COVID cases that closed two LGH wards not disclosed

Two wards at the Launceston General Hospital remain closed to visitors and new patients following identification of positive COVID cases, but the Health Department has chosen not to reveal the total number of new infections.
The two medical wards were closed on Sunday following the detection of positive COVID cases. However, acting Regional Health Commander Alasdair MacDonald would not disclose how many COVID-19 cases had caused Launceston wards 5D and 3R to close when asked on Monday.
Instead, The Examiner was pointed to statewide statistics, that showed the total number of patients in public hospitals. The latest statistics showed that number to be 72, with three patients in ICU.
However, the figures aren't easily broken down, because each hospital has its own COVID ward.
These new infections at the LGH have occurred in medical wards, and not the specific COVID ward.
Dr MacDonald said the closure of the wards was "normal infection control" and would happen regardless of the infection type.
"LGH cases are being cared for on several wards with two wards under taking additional standard infection control precautions," Dr MacDonald said.
"This is a normal infection control precaution when there are cases of infectious illnesses, ie the same would happen for gastro."
The wards were closed immediately and will be closed to visitors and new admissions until further notice.
Staff entering the ward are required to wear appropriate protection equipment PPE at all times. Both wards have about 32 beds each.
"Patient testing is occurring frequently and a management team is meeting daily to monitor the situation," Dr MacDonald said.
Patients are being accommodated on alternate LGH wards where appropriate. The positive cases are being treated in the closed wards.
Earlier this year, the THS recommended the public "reconsider attending the LGH emergency department" which was experiencing a surge in patient presentations at the time.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
