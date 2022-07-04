Union members expressed "concern" about continuing at LGH

The state's peak nursing union says its members expressed "concerns about continuing to work at the Launceston General Hospital" while action wasn't being taken to address governance issues highlighted in last week's Commission of Inquiry hearings.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmanian branch secretary Emily Shepherd said she reached out to the government on Friday after receiving "significant" calls from their members who had heard evidence handed down in Launceston.
Advertisement
"The COI is obviously examining the failures, but also looking at what needs to change and improve to ensure this doesn't happen again," Ms Shepherd said.
"Our members, now knowing what they know, are saying 'we need to fix this now'."
Ms Shepherd said the union had indicated to the government they would like to be an active participant in the review's committee.
"The ANMF is supportive of the government announcing the committee immediately," she said.
The calls came as evidence from the COI that revealed the LGH failed to act after complaints were made that former nurse James Griffin groomed a patient.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Sunday said the government would establish a child safety and governance review of the hospital by this week, following discussions with the union.
The terms of reference of the review said it will make recommendations to improve the implementation of mandatory training in child safety, including grooming behaviours, that is underway.
Health department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the Child Safe Organisation Project training was piloted this year and would be rolled out in the coming months as mandatory annual training for all health staff.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the program would focus initially on Women's and Children's Services, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and Human Resources, before expanding to all wards at each major hospital in the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.