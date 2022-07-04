Woman hospitalised after Launceston CBD crash, police hunt for footage

A Hadspen Woman, 80, has been hospitalised with minor injuries following a two-car crash in Launceston, on Monday.
Tasmania Police said the crash happened on the corner of Howick and Wellington streets about 1pm.
They said a blue Ford station wagon travelling west on Howick Street and a blue Toyota van travelling south on Wellington Street collided in the middle of the intersection.
The Ford was being driven by the injured woman, while the Toyota was driven by an injured 37-year-old Launceston woman.
"The driver of the Ford was trapped in her car for a short time, with a number of members of the public including an off-duty nurse stopping to render assistance to her before emergency services arrived on the scene," police said.
"Traffic was disrupted for a short time while emergency services freed the Hadspen lady from her car."
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash is asked to contact Launceston Police on 6777 3945 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
