NAIDOC Week 2022 officially launched on Monday with the raising of the Indigenous flag over the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in Launceston.
Amongst a packed-out carpark outside the TAC, Trawoolaway dancer and choreographer Sinsa Mansell - who is based in nipaluna/Hobart - was named Tasmanian Aborigine of the Year.
Advertisement
A nationally significant week for Indigenous peoples across the nation, NAIDOC Week sees an array of events throughout the region to celebrate Aboriginal culture, language, history, and country.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre Launceston manager Lisa Coulson said NAIDOC was a special week for the Aboriginal community in lutruwita/Tasmania to come together and celebrate a connection to country.
"It's about the connections that they continue to build on with their culture, and through our cultural activities learn more about their history," she said.
Young and old from the region's Aboriginal community came together for the symbolic flag-raising event, which Ms Coulson said was important to continue the culture and knowledge through the generations.
"But it's also a time to promote our campaigns within the Aboriginal community".
Among them is the campaign to change the date of Australia Day and to amend the Lands Act.
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania manager Rebecca Digney said NAIDOC Week is like a holiday.
READ MORE: Damien Leith performs for Regis aged care
"It's really hard to explain - it's like Christmas when you're Aboriginal," she said.
"Everyone comes together around food, cultural activities, sharing of knowledge, and you get to see people you don't see regularly."
Events throughout the week include a trivia night at the TAC, a cultural walk at narawntapu/West Head, and a street march in Devonport, culminating in the NAIDOC Ball in pataway/Burnie on Friday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.