An area of land opposite the entrance to Devonport Airport is now odds-on favourite to be the site for the new North West harness and greyhound tracks.
It is not quite a fait accompli but the latest advice from Tasracing to North West participants suggests it is getting close.
In an advisory issued last week, Tasracing said that, so far, all reports received on the site, including geotech and environmental, were 'clear' of encumbrances.
But, it noted that EcoTas had recommended a further detailed assessment in the spring "to be certain".
If it passes that final hurdle, the site should be a goer, even though the side-issue of incorporating a training facility is yet to be resolved.
A separate training track was listed as stage 2 of the project but was not included in the original $15 million budget.
Local trainer Steven Davis said meetings with Tasracing had confirmed that the site was not big enough for the training add-on.
"We met with (Tasracing chief operating officer) Andrew Jenkins and (board member) Neil Grose about a month ago to work out a strategy to add a training centre, knowing that there was not enough room on this land," Davis said.
"We were told that the board had given the OK to look into getting more land.
"Ideally, it needs to be on the same property."
Davis said trying to use the new racetrack for training, as was the case at the Devonport Showgrounds, would likely encounter problems.
"The showgrounds was closed to training for 35 hours a week while it was being used for greyhound meetings, trials and so on and we want to avoid a repeat of that situation," he said.
Davis is currently carting his horses to Carrick for fast week.
"A couple of other trainers are using Mick Maxfield's (private) track on the road to the airport which Tasracing leased but that has its drawbacks," he said.
"It only has primitive tie-ups and no water and at times there have been cattle loose in the centre of the track."
In relation to the Maxfield property, Tasracing said additional tie-ups had now been completed and running rail sight bands would soon be installed.
A portaloo was being rented and horse drinking water to the tie-ups was being priced for installation, it said.
Wash bays were also being priced that would include grey water management.
"The other option for training would be if Tasracing could negotiate a short-term lease with the new owner of the Showgrounds," Davis said.
"They are working on that for the greyhounds but the harness track is still there so we can't see why that couldn't be used as well."
The Tasracing advisory stated that the racing minister and a council representative had met with Showgrounds owner Simon Want to discuss a lease for greyhound training.
It was agreed the minister's office would put a summary proposal of requirements to Mr Want for his consideration.
This was currently being drafted and it was intended to schedule a meeting for next week.
FOOTNOTE: Tasracing says two other sites are possible alternatives should the Mill Rd proposal fall through and "investigative works are proceeding".
Lightly-raced six-year-old Softly Softly won his first race for almost three years at Mowbray on Friday night.
The Robbie Richards-trained gelding was having only his 21st start when he broke a drought stretching back to September 2019.
Junior driver Lachlan Dakin gave him a soft run, three back on the pegs, before easing one off at the 400m and getting a split early in the home straight.
Softly Softly ($17 to $11) then finished off strongly to score by two metres.
Unfortunately for Dakin, he copped a suspension in the process.
Stewards reported that the driver allowed Softly Softly to shift down the track approaching the first turn when insufficiently clear of the front legs of Laurens Runner.
As a result, Laurens Runner was obliged to contact the marker pegs and eventually broke.
Stewards charged Dakin with careless driving and took account his guilty plea and good record when issuing a three-meeting penalty.
Junior drivers dominated the meeting with Dakin, Mitch Ford, Malcom Jones and Bronte Miller winning six of the seven races between them.
Ford's double on Lifeofbrian and Deadly Assassin took him to 32 wins for the season and a clear second on the drivers' premiership.
Jones scored on His Dream Lives On for his father Mark and Boston Busker for Brent Parish, the latter a late pick-up drive after Liam Older was indisposed.
Miller's win on Guido Da Sienna was her 23rd for the season.
Rowella trainer Paul Carlson won the feature race in Hobart on Sunday night, the $12,000 Meeker Fillies & Mares, with well-bred five-year-old Better Amour.
Ricky Duggan drove a patient race on the $4.40 third favourite from a second-row draw and she was still well off the leaders turning for home.
However, as she had done at her previous start, Better Amour produced a big finish to overhaul the leaders and score by a head.
The Betterthancheddar mare is out of Cher Mon Amour who won 16 races including the Cadbury Sweepstakes and Evicus Final as a two-year-old.
She has produced four individual winners and Better Amour has been easily her biggest earner with career stakes of more than $80,000.
Carlson told the Tasracing web site he believed he was now on top of some issues that had hindered the mare at her first two runs this time in.
"She may have been tying-up a bit but I think I have that all sorted out," he said.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
