Two key stakeholders have highlighted the importance of showcasing women's sport after it was revealed North Melbourne would return to Launceston.
The Kangaroos were absent from Launceston last season after a schedule change during AFLW season six but they will bounce back to UTAS Stadium in the upcoming campaign.
Launceston council acting mayor Danny Gibson believed there would be significant benefits to hosting the AFLW action.
That included aspiring female athletes being able to witness their role models in action when they take the field in round four.
"As women's football continues to experience significant growth at a junior level, it's vitally important that we can showcase the talents of these young stars so that our junior players here in Northern Tasmania can see that there is a clear pathway they can aspire to," he said.
"We already have a number of local players who have been drafted to the AFLW over recent years - such as Mia King, Daria Bannister and more recently, Ella Maurer.
"It's fair to say that everyday footy fans such as myself are certainly inspired by what they continue to achieve."
With the Kangaroos opening their AFLW campaign in Hobart and a prime time fixture at Launceston in round four, AFL Tasmania boss Damian Gill was enthused by Tasmania's presence in the competition.
"It's exciting that AFLW action will be played at Blundstone Arena for the first time, with the Kangaroos hosting the Gold Coast Suns. I, like all footy fans, can't wait to see recently drafted North Hobart and Tasmania Devils product Claire Ransom playing in her home state," he said.
Ransom is one of the AFLW's new draftees (pick 34) alongside fellow former Devils Meghan Gaffney (pick 66) and Launceston's Madison Brazendale (pick 75) who both went to GWS Giants. Ransom's selection by the Gold Coast will unite her with former Tasmania Devils coach Cameron Joyce.
That bolstered the number of Tasmanian players in the AFLW to 16 as well as eight umpires on the panel.
Launceston is set to host its first AFLW game since 2021 after the governing body confirmed the full fixture for season seven of the league.
The competition last graced Northern Tasmanian soil on February 27, 2021 when North Melbourne hosted Carlton as the former claimed a 22-point win.
North Melbourne will return to UTAS Stadium when they host Geelong under lights in the opening game of round four on September 16.
The Roos will open their campaign in Hobart when they play the Gold Coast Suns at Bellerive Oval on August 27.
Gill welcomed the addition of AFLW action to Launceston in the upcoming AFLW season.
"Prime-time Friday night footy is always a fixture highlight, and a round four clash between the Kangaroos and Geelong at UTAS Stadium will be one to pencil in," he said.
"The Cats have strong support here in Tasmania, as shown when the North Melbourne and Geelong men's sides met at Blundstone Arena earlier this year."
Gill's enthusiasm for the prime time fixture was shared by Gibson.
"Launceston football fans are always thrilled to see AFL games played in their own backyard and I know there is a rapidly growing supporter base for the Kangaroos women's team across Northern Tasmania," Launceston council acting mayor Danny Gibson said.
Launceston was meant to host the Kangaroos and Collingwood clash on February 18 but the game was moved south to North Hobart Oval.
That meant North Hobart hosted both of North Melbourne's AFLW games with the Kangaroos contracted to play two AFLW games in the Tasmania.
"North Melbourne has made Tasmania a AFLW fortress, never losing in the state since joining the competition ... there's no doubting the side will be pushing to keep this perfect record intact across season seven," Gill said.
North Melbourne beat Fremantle and Collingwood last season and previously, Carlton and the Western Bulldogs twice and Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney once each.
It shapes as a jam-packed weekend of football in Launceston. The AFLW fixture prior to the Tasmanian State League grand final which is scheduled for September 17.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
