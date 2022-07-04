The Examiner
TSL: Lauderdale's Sam Siggins extends player of the year lead

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
July 4 2022 - 6:30am
CHASE: Lauderdale's Sam Siggins goes after North Launceston's Jack Aherne. Picture: Paul Scambler

Another best-on-ground performance has seen Lauderdale's Sam Siggins grow his outright lead in the State League's player of the year award.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

