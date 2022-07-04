Another best-on-ground performance has seen Lauderdale's Sam Siggins grow his outright lead in the State League's player of the year award.
The former Adelaide Crow collected 32 disposals, 16 hit-outs and 11 clearances in his side's 25-point win over North Launceston at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
He was joined in the votes by teammate and fellow former AFL player Allen Christensen (25 diposals and three goals) and North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
Christensen certainly realised how important the Southern Bombers' win was, with three teams battling it out for two finals spots.
"I think we knew how significant it was going to be before the game," he said.
"Obviously us, Clarence and North Launnie are a pretty tight battle for those two finals spots ... so to go up there [to UTAS Stadium] and get the job done is really, really big for our confidence and really big for our season," he said.
The win saw Lauderdale go a game clear into third place, meaning they would host a home final against the fourth-placed side.
Despite this, the former Geelong Cat and Brisbane Lion believes the side can win anywhere.
"Everyone knows you go down to the Tip [Lauderdale's home ground] and the ground's not in the greatest condition at the moment and the changerooms might not be as nice as Kingborough or go up to UTAS or whatever, and we feel like we use that to our advantage," he said.
"We can go anywhere, any time, any place and try and get the job done. A home final at Lauderdale would be great but if we have to travel, we have to travel."
As Launceston broke two records for the competition, the side swept the votes against Glenorchy.
With the Blues kicking the league's highest score and setting the biggest margin in the 229-point win, Launceston's Jake Hinds (10 goals), Jobi Harper (38 touches, 18 clearances) and Fletcher Seymour (42 touches) picked up the votes.
Coming into the round, Harper sat three votes behind Siggins, which has now grown to four.
The Southern derby between Clarence and Kingborough saw former Hawthorn player Kieran Lovell pick up another best-on-ground to move into fourth.
Glenorchy v Launceston
3 - Jake Hinds (L'ton)
2 - Jobi Harper (L'ton)
1 - Fletcher Seymour (L'ton)
North Launceston v Lauderdale
3 - Sam Siggins (L'dale)
2 - Allen Christensen (L'dale)
1 - Brad Cox-Goodyer (NL)
Clarence v Kingborough
3 - Kieran Lovell (King)
2 - Baxter Norton (Cla)
1 - Jack Tomkinson (King)
20: Sam Siggins (L'dale)
16: Jobi Harper (L'ton)
14: Eddie Cole (King)
13: Kieran Lovell (King)
11: Colin Garland (Clar), Brodie Palfreyman (L'ton)
10: Jack Avent (North Launceston), Fletcher Seymour (L'on)
9: Jake Hinds (L'ton), Baxter Norton (Clar)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
