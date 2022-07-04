Tasmania's under-16 Devils have picked up their second win in as many games at the national championships.
Taking on Brisbane Lions' Academy, the Devils had a superb second quarter before holding on for a 9.3 (57) to 5.8 (38) victory at Metricon Stadium, home of the Gold Coast Suns.
Forwards Jaxon Thorpe (Kingborough) and Reiley Banks (Lauderdale) kicked three goals each, while North Launceston's Max Roney, who is the team's vice-captain, led the way with 27 disposals.
With both teams producing a score-less first quarter and Brisbane leading the disposals and marking statistics, it was the Devils who took matters into their own hands in the second quarter.
They piled on five goals to one, as Liam Ling, Banks, Thorpe, Launceston's Aidan O'Connor and Thorpe again hit the scoreboard.
Ling's running goal and Thorpe's strong one-on-one goal-square mark were highlights in the second quarter, which saw the Devils get the game on their terms for a 5.1 (31) to 1.2 (8) half-time lead.
Banks and Thorpe added a major each as play resumed in the third but Brisbane started their run home with three consecutive goals to finish the term, shrinking Tasmania's lead to 16 points.
The Devils would be in safe hands, however, as a strong two-on-one mark and goal from Banks and a Fletcher Richards major with the last kick of the day sealed the deal.
Harry McLeod, Harry Elmer, Max Mapley, Connor Ling, Blake Harper and Richards were named as the victors' best players, with the side featuring four Northern players - O'Connor, Roney, Dom Pitt and Campbell Atkins.
Playing three matches across the under-16 campaign at the national development championships, the Devils play their final match against the Sydney Swans' Academy at Kingston's Twin Ovals on Sunday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
