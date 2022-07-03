The Examiner
Brandon Leary makes Allies debut against Victoria Country in under-18 championships

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 3 2022 - 11:55am, first published 9:45am
GOALS GALORE: Brandon Leary led the goal-kicking in his Allies debut against Victoria Country at the Gabba. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Brandon Leary marked his Allies debut in the under-18 championships with a showcase of his trademark attacking skill despite his side going down 10.15 (75) to 5.12 (42) against Victoria Country.

