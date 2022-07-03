LGH closes off wards to visitors

A number of patients at the Launceston General Hospital have returned positive results for COVID-19 which has led to some wards being closed.
Acting regional health commander, Dr Alasdair MacDonald, said two wards at the LGH were closed to visitors under standard infection control precautions.
"Wards 3R and 5D were closed late yesterday [Saturday] after a number of patients returned positive results to the COVID-19 virus," Dr MacDonald said.
"Visitors are being restricted and there are no new patient admissions to the wards at present.
"All visitors to the hospital are reminded that they must answer screening questions before entering, wear a mask and not attend if they are unwell."
As well as forcing ward closures, COVID-19 has continued to impact services at the hospital in recent months.
Earlier this year, the Tasmanian Health Service recommended the public "reconsider attending the LGH emergency department" which was experiencing a surge in patient presentations at the time.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
