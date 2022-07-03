The Examiner

Editorial | July 04, 2022

By The Examiner
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:46am, first published July 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Developments promise new centre for city

The string of developments earmarked for Princes Square seem likely to generate a new gravity in the city - pulling people towards a few of the CBD's often overlooked corners.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.