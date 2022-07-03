Developments promise new centre for city

The string of developments earmarked for Princes Square seem likely to generate a new gravity in the city - pulling people towards a few of the CBD's often overlooked corners.
And beautiful corners they are, boasting some of the best religious and secular architecture Launceston has to offer.
The park square itself is also surely one of the city's semi-hidden gems and - like much of the patchwork of parks sewn throughout Launceston - is more reminiscent of parks in Australia's metropolitan centres than the surfeit of torn-up ovals usually found dotted through the nation's regional cities.
While the future of Milton Hall remains a mystery, plans for the city's first brewpub - run by Tasmanian independent brewery Du Cane Brewing Co - will likely drag beerlovers a few extra steps past Saint John Craft Beer Bar and into the square, connecting through to the more up-market bars that dot along Charles Street.
If the streets surrounding the square can propel people that little bit further, then the Italian bistros restaurants which extend through toward the LGH may finally be able to fold themselves into the CBD offerings considered within the purview of 'walking distance'.
In short, the possibility of a new "Princes Square Precinct" could be a missing puzzle piece which bridges some of the city's best night-life enclaves together.
However, as with any major change to the city, preservation and compassion must also play a role.
As well as being known for grand architecture and good food, Princes Square has also become synonymous with the city's homeless population. The important work done by the City Mission just around the corner, as well as the work undertaken by the church, has made the park and its surrounds a common stomping ground for those looking for support while battling a life on the streets.
The death of Christopher Milne, who had suffered extensively with homelessness, earlier this month should be a reminder that this issue should not be swept under the rug. Hopefully, the added attention likely on its way to Princes Square will also bring with it some new solutions for some of the city's residents who need them most.
