The state government will establish a Child Safe Governance Review of the Launceston General Hospital and Human Resources, with a focus on addressing institutional child sexual abuse.
State premier Jeremy Rockliff said the review will be personally led by the Secretary of Health, Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, and will be established next week.
Advertisement
Mr Rockliff said the review's panel will comprise independent experts in child trauma, governance and hospital administration, and unions and LGH staff, all of whom will be invited to make recommendations.
Victim survivors will also be a part of an expert reference group and provide advice to the panel.
"This review will have a particular focus on the handling of serious misconduct, such as institutional child sexual abuse through the lens of child safety," he said.
"It is absolutely critical that there is a culture of accountable leadership in our hospitals".
According to the premier, the review is expected to present its recommendations and findings by November of this year.
The review will look into the hospital's organisational, management, and leadership structures, and their roles, responsibilities and accountabilities.
It will also make recommendations on mandatory training in accountable leadership and management, and how to recognise grooming behaviour.
Policies, procedures and protocols, including quality and safety frameworks will also be reviewed.
A Complaints Management Unit within the Office of Secretary of the Department of Health will also be established to allow hospital staff to report matters relating to child sexual abuse in confidence, without raising the matter with immediate supervisors or management.
The news follows revelations from the Commission of Inquiry, which convened in Launceston this week and heard historical accounts of sexual abuse cases within the LGH.
Secretary of Health Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said she was "personally devastated" to hear the experiences of victim survivors, and the health department had a "critical responsibility" to prevent child sexual abuse and any further harm.
"We've already taken the first step in this process, having launched a 'reporting concerns of inappropriate behaviour' form for members of the public, for staff, or for volunteers to report any behaviour that has occurred that concerns them in our hospitals or our workplaces," Mr Morgan-Wicks said.
"This provides all members of the public and staff with a clear and standardised way to report any concerns, in addition to existing avenues for reporting that many colleagues will also have in their roles".
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.