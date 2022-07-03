The Examiner
State government to establish Child Safe Governance Review panel next week to address institutional child abuse at LGH

By Clancy Balen
Updated July 3 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:30am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff with Department of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, at Launceston General Hospital. Picture: Paul Scambler

The state government will establish a Child Safe Governance Review of the Launceston General Hospital and Human Resources, with a focus on addressing institutional child sexual abuse.

