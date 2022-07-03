It's the little-known motorsport which can take you around the world and now two Tasmanians are set to don Australian colours in trials riding.
Cressy's Chris Bayles and Launceston's Jenna Lupo are part of the Australian squad for the Trial des Nations which returns for the first time since 2019 after a COVID-enforced hiatus.
The tournament has seen the Tasmanian duo go around the world from the tracks of Cressy and Launceston to the cliffs of Ibiza.
Their travel itinerary will extend to Monza, Italy, in September as they compete against the world's best in the Trial des Nations.
As Lupo explains, the stakes could not be higher as the globe's best riders prepare for their version of the Olympics.
"There were a few emotions because obviously not everyone can be picked for an Australian team and the Trial des Nations is like our Olympics so it's a really big deal," she said.
Bayles will be joined by Connor Hogan and Kyle Middleton on the men's side as they re-unite in Monza after a third-place finish in 2015 and a win in 2017 in their division.
Riders are scored on their ability to navigate the sections and obstacles without their feet touching the ground in a complex display of balance, precision and riding technique.
For Bayles, who will be riding for Australia for the sixth time, it's the nuances of the sport that drew him in.
"I like trials because it's you and your motorbike, it's an individual thing and I like the technicality of riding in trials, it's a very technical discipline," he said.
"The better you are, the bigger the obstacles and the shorter the run-up so it's all about technical riding and riding over the obstacles.
"If you've got a short fuse, it's probably not the sport for you and it can go one way or the other ... and it's low cost once you've got the boots, bike and gear cause you're not wearing through pads and stuff."
Lupo's journey into the sport began in part, through the circumstance of injury and the aforementioned ease of entry.
"When I first brought a trials bike I had just broken my arm racing motorcross and I was getting my cast off and saw it for sale and thought that might be a good bit of physio," she said.
"I ended up just loving it and I never thought I would go overseas with it. After racing motorcross for years and going to nationals, I thought that was the be-all and end-all of riding bikes.
"I never thought I would be going and competing in world titles."
As an electrician by day, the two-time Trial des Nations competitor balances her working commitments while readying to compete against the world's best exponents of the discipline.
But that is part and parcel of the trials riders in Australia as the sport looks to grow in popularity.
After discovering her affinity for the discipline, the 26-year-old hopes her international journey can inspire other female riders.
"I started the sport as an adult and I am sure [everyone] understands how hard it is to learn a new skill as an adult so I think that's really encouraging to women who want to give trials a go," she said.
"I think trials is a lot cooler than motorcross anyway ... motorcross is all about speed and you're racing against other people.
"Whereas motor trials you're the only person in the section and all eyes are on you, it's all about a balance and skill."
"Trials was pretty popular back in the mid-70s and Dad and all of his brothers and mates rode and then when I got old enough I got into it," he said.
"I was eight-years-old then and haven't missed many events in Tassie since."
The Trial des Nations is part of a jam-packed calendar for the pair with Tasmanian trials on July 17 and the national titles on October 8-9.
Australia's tour manager Peter Whittle has high hopes for what the Tasmanian duo can achieve in Monza.
"We've had a level of consistency in team make-up that will really help us be able to compete on level terms with the other countries," he said.
"Jenna Lupo will be at her third TdN event and we welcome Katilyn Cummins back for her second Trial des Nations. We're confident both women will be at the top of their game come late September.
"Chris Bayles is also a hugely talented rider and brings experience and consistent results to the table as a state champion and national podium winner."
Bayles is hoping the Australian men's trio can replicate their podium spots from 2015 and 2017 in their division when they head to Monza, Italy, from September 24-25.
"We always like getting in front of the Americans, they've got a strong team ... but we'd like to get on the podium for the men's team," he said."
"To be part of the team and representing your country is pretty cool."
For Lupo, who will also be competing in a world championship round individually, a mid-pack finish would indicate a job well done.
"I think in the world round where I am riding solo, I am hoping for midfield because there's girls that ride bikes for a living and I can't see myself beating them because I am an electrician not a sponsored rider," she said.
"In the Trial des Nations, our best finish has been sixth place so we'd be hoping for that again ... but we're just going to try our best."
Lupo's world championship round at the TrialGP is in Ponte di Legno, Italy, from September 17-18.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
