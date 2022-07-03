The Tasmanian trio in the Australian under-17 boys' squad all saw court time as the Crocs opened their World Cup account over Poland 85-68.
The Tasmanian trio of Launceston's Lachy Brewer, Devonport's Kye Savage and Smithton's Jacob Furphy combined as the Crocs delivered a strong opening and final term.
Savage dropped nine points and seven rebounds while Furphy added six points and six rebounds in the win from 18 and 19 minutes of court time respectively.
Brewer managed three minutes in the game as Australian Crocs went a for a small-ball line-up to manage the game.
The Crocs were pushed by Poland until the last quarter until the Australians went on a 14-1 run to seal their successful opening group game.
He's definitely going to have a big impact on this tournament.- Justin Schueller on Rocco Zikarsky
The Crocs were led by Rocco Zikarsky, who backed up his all-star Asian Championships tournament, with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Crocs coach Justin Schueller praised the efforts of the Queenslander who is carving out his own niche in basketball.
Zikarsky has made waves in the national set-up since transferring from swimming where his Dad Bjorn, became an Olympic bronze medalist in the 4x100m freestyle event at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games.
"He was outstanding from the start and set the tone. He made them really have to have a plan against him. I think his efforts on the glass were really the point of difference early on. Great job by him," Schueller said.
"We were able to go a little smaller and manage the game late. But he's definitely going to have a big impact on this tournament."
The Australians will continue their campaign for World Cup glory with their second group match against Egypt on July 3 at 9pm.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
