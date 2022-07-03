Young Tasmanians with disabilities graduated from a trail-blazing leadership course over the weekend.
New Horizons Tasmania's 10-week leadership course 'Champion' recently concluded.
Inside the function centre at UTAS Stadium, 25 people with disability from across the state gathered for their graduation ceremony.
NHT has been a leader in sport and social inclusion since the organisation's establishment in 1986 in Launceston, and has also been operating in Hobart since 2018, and on the North West Coast since late 2021.
The organisation welcomes people of all ages with any disability, as well as their families.
Chief executive Belinda Kitto said the Champion program was all about unlocking the participants' super- powers.
"It's been obvious to us that so many of our members are natural leaders, providing really powerful and authentic support to their peers."
"These are young people who have typically been socially isolated- at first when we approached them about taking part, most were hesitant as quite simply, they haven't ever felt like leaders in their everyday lives".
Belinda explained the 10-week program title's meaning is two-fold.
"Champion' refers to not only achieving, but also being a champion for yourself and for others - to be able to speak up for yourself, to have confidence that you deserve great opportunities, and to go for them. Also, to support your friends to do the same".
One of the graduates on the day was 16-year-old Bailey Maxwell-Menzies, who undertook the program in Hobart and said he enjoyed many aspects of it, particularly making new friends.
"Going in and talking to people I don't really know was daunting at first, but has really helped my confidence," he said.
The inclusive program was funded by an NDIS ILC grant and developed in collaboration with Dean Cracknell of Team Town Movement, who developed the leadership program Ignite, which was delivered to residents of Launceston's Northern suburbs and Ravenswood. Mr Cracknell, said the program was well received by all participants.
"Everyone gets to know each other, and it's about developing strengths and improving weaknesses," he said.
"We also talk about some serious things like values, courage, and bravery, but all while having lots of fun and playing games."
