Over 2500 tickets have already been sold for this year's Agfest since tickets went on sale Friday evening, as the iconic event prepares for its 40th anniversary showing.
Despite being postponed from its usual May date due to COVID concerns, the state's premier agricultural event is now scheduled to return to Quercus Park over four days from August 24.
Advertisement
Agfest chairman Caine Evans said the early ticket uptake was a sign things were going "back to business as usual".
"It's great to see Tasmania supporting our event, and certainly in our 40th year. It just shows the longevity of the event," Mr Evans said.
READ MORE: Council criticises spending speculation
After two years of disruptions from the pandemic which forced event cancellations and caps on attendance, Mr Evans said after seeing Friday's opening ticket sales, he was confident to see this year's event sell all 60,000 tickets.
Building off online events from previous years, the festival will also run Agfest 'in the cloud' - an online extension of the festival running from August 27 to September 2.
Mr Evans said it would take access to Agfest beyond the paddock event and allow patrons and exhibitors to engage with any sales or events they missed during the week.
The event, which is organised by Rural Youth of Tasmania, has become an important contributor to Tasmania's rural economy over its four-decade existence, collectively contributing up to $40 million to the economy each year.
Mr Evans said it wasn't just about the four days of exhibitions and events, but the follow up work that was after to secure future business that made the event such an important one for local businesses.
"It really pumps the pockets of the businesses involved," he said.
"Take Pellows Mowers in Invermay - they sold over $200,000 worth of mowers at last year's event".
Earlier this year Events Tasmania announced $850,000 of funding to Rural Youth of Tasmania to ensure the festival remained economically viable.
READ MORE: Eyes on Tasmania as energy crisis bites
But despite a difficult few years, the youth-led organisation - whose average committee member age is just 21 years-old - is set to deliver one of the state's biggest agricultural events on the calendar.
Primary Industries and Water minister Jo Palmer said after a run of tough years for the state's rural youth, supporting the annual event would be important for Tasmania's agricultural community.
"These are young Tasmanians from our agricultural industry who have just fought tooth and nail to make sure that the gift of Agfest is here for our community and the agricultural community," Ms Palmer said.
"I don't think anyone outside of the event organising team would understand how hard these young people have worked"
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.