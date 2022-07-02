Several of Tasmania's top rowers have been competing in Europe to fine-tune their form ahead of upcoming major international challenges.
Henry Youl, Georgia Nesbitt and Anneka Reardon are all in the Australian Rowing Team while Sarah Hawe and Eve Mure have been competing independently.
Youl, Reardon and Hawe have been in action at the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta this week.
Despite being lightweight rowers, Reardon and NSW crewmate Lucy Coleman knocked out the heavyweight Poland/Ukraine crew of Olena Buriak and Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska in the Stonor Challenge Trophy for women's double sculls.
The Aussie crew had earlier defeated the Twickenham and Leander rowing club duo in tricky conditions in the first round.
Hailing from Plenty in the Derwent Valley, multiple state champion Reardon spent a year with Sandy Bay Rowing Club before relocating to Canberra.
Tamar club captain Youl occupies the bow seat of the men's eight contesting the Grand Challenge Cup while Tokyo Olympian Hawe is competing in the coxless four event.
In the separate Women's Henley, Mure and Sophie Jerapetritis (ACT) won the lightweight double Haslam Trophy.
The Australian Rowing Team, will race at World Cup 3 next weekend in Lucerne, Switzerland, followed by world championships in Racice, Czech Republic (September 18-25).
