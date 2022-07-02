The Examiner
A woman in her 40s has been airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital after a quad bike crash on Flinders Island

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:25pm
Flinders woman airlifted to LGH after quad bike crash

A woman in her 40s has been airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital after a quad bike crash on Flinders Island overnight.

