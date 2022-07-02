Flinders woman airlifted to LGH after quad bike crash

A woman in her 40s has been airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital after a quad bike crash on Flinders Island overnight.
Tasmania Police said the crash occurred at about midnight, when the woman lost control of the quad bike after entering Edens road.
The woman rolled the quad bike and received serious injuries to her upper body.
The Royal Flying Doctors Service have airlifted the woman to the LGH, where she is in a serious, but stable condition.
A passenger seated behind the woman was not injured. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.
Police said investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.
