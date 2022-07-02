A mayor in the state's North says he is unsure why he wasn't consulted about works that could change the ownership and function of one of his municipality's largest tourist attractions.
The Legislative Council will soon debate a motion for Crown land in the Great Western Tiers to be turned into an Aboriginal national park.
The move comes after The Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania expressed dismay over the government tabling the Parliamentary proclamations for the creation of low-grade reserves in the World Heritage-listed Great Western Tiers.
However, being that the land is located within the Meander Valley area - as well as the Northern Midlands - the municipality's mayor, Wayne Johnson, said the council deserved to be included in correspondence.
"Doing this could take away productive forest, recreational users, rivers, and other natural areas that a lot of people use," he said.
"I think there needs to be a lot more discussion in the community, as well as with land owners and residents of propteries that borer on the before any decisions are made."
Cr Johnson said the last time a move to turn the Great Western Tiers into a national park was mentioned was in the late 90s.
"There was a large number of people against the move back then, for a whole range of reasons," he said.
"I know a lot of it is a world heritage area, and there are buffer zones, but it would be great to see some maps of what they're proposing before it actually happens," he said.
Cr Johnson said he hoped to be consulted regarding the matter in the near future in order to understand the full details of the proposal.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
