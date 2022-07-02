Ashley detainees stuck in lockdown, psychologists raise concerns

A week ago today, The Examiner ran a front-page story on the staffing shortage at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, which had forced the centre's detainees into their rooms for up to 23 hours a day.
A week later, the situation remains largely unchanged.
In the paper's latest report on the situation, several psychologists have voiced concerns about the potential harm the ongoing lock-ups at Ashley may be having on the centre's detainees.
The situation at Ashley appears all the more stark amid the backdrop of this week's Commision of Inquiry hearings.
Reporter Adam Holmes has tracked and catalogued the voices, victims, failures and revelations disclosed by the COI this week. It makes for difficult but necessary reading, if the state hopes to ensure the staggering level of abuse detailed can be relegated to history.
Looking forward, it is perhaps fitting that today marks the start of NAIDOC week, a chance for the Tasmanians to reflect, consider and celebrate the state's Indigenous heritage.
Time and time again, unity has proven the antidote to tragedy, and NAIDOC week offers the former in spades - a much-needed remedy after a difficult week for many communities in the region.
Events will be popping up all week - including a flag raising at 11am in the Brisbane Street mall on Monday - and I encourage everyone to make the most of what's on offer.
