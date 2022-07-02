Police respond to aircraft's calls for help

At about 4.05pm Police received a credible report of an aircraft landing in the distance on the water in the area of Norfolk Bay on the Tasman Peninsula. It was suggested that the aircraft may have crash landed.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was activated as well as Police ground units and Ambulance Tasmania. Local vessels in the area also responded.
Enquiries with Air Traffic Control and a local pilot accounted for the safe landing of an ampibious aircraft in Norfolk Bay at around 4.00pm.
That aircraft was not in danger.
Police thank Coast Radio and vessels in the area for their quick response.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
