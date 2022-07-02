The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police respond to aircraft's calls for help

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police respond to aircraft's calls for help

At about 4.05pm Police received a credible report of an aircraft landing in the distance on the water in the area of Norfolk Bay on the Tasman Peninsula. It was suggested that the aircraft may have crash landed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.