The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TNL: Cavaliers beat Devon in Ulverstone for their round 18

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 2 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAPTAIN'S ROLE: Estelle Margetts led the Cavaliers to victory against Devon in Ulverstone. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Cavaliers have found their winning touch in Ulverstone despite Devon pushing them to the wire 41-40.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.