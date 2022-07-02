Two more Tasmanians have died from COVID-19 as the state recorded another 1144 cases overnight.
Of the two deaths, one woman was in her 70s, the other was in her 90s and both were from the North-West.
The death toll since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 94.
The 1144 new cases take the total number of active cases in the state to 6933, with 1622 active cases in the North, 1139 in the North-West and 3888 in the South.
There are 47 people in hospital with COVID-19, 16 of which are being treated specifically for the virus.
While, five people are being cared for in the ICU.
When it comes to recovering from the virus, more than 180,000 Tasmanians have now recovered.
That figure includes 916 people in the latest reporting period.
"Public Health officials have previously explained that fluctuations in daily case numbers are a part of living with COVID and it remains our collective responsibility to look out for one another by continuing to follow COVID-safe behaviours," Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said.
"With COVID still circulating in our community, it's important to continue following the COVID-safe behaviours - practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing and consider wearing a mask when you can't, test when you have symptoms and stay home when you are unwell.
"And the most important thing you can continue to do to protect yourself, your family and the community is to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated when you are due.
"If you haven't already, make a booking with one of the many providers across the state and get your vaccination as soon as possible."
Over 60 per cent (63.14 per cent) of five to 11-year-olds have had one vaccine, while 51.43 per cent have had two doses.
While 72.2 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had their booster and 86.7 per cent of those over 50 have also been triple jabbed.
For timely, accurate information, visit: www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.
