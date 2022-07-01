The Examiner
Sustainable Timber Tasmania have removed controversial logging sites from its website months after Supreme Court injunction

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:10am, first published July 1 2022 - 9:30pm
Blue Derby Wild co-ordinator Louise Morris at Mutual Valley, Derby. Picture: Craig George.

The state's logging arm has pulled controversial logging sites from its website months after a Supreme Court injunction, which was bought forward by an anti-logging group in the state's North.

