The state's logging arm has pulled controversial logging sites from its website months after a Supreme Court injunction, which was bought forward by an anti-logging group in the state's North.
The sites, situated near the Atlas and Krushkas trail near Derby, were removed from Sustainable Timber Tasmania's Three Year Wood Production Plan that identifies areas - or 'coupes' - that could be harvested.
STT general manager of conservation and land management Suzette Weeding said on Saturday the forest coupes neighbouring Derby were currently subject to a court injunction restricting forestry operations.
"Harvesting has been completed in one coupe, and the second remains incomplete," Ms Weeding said.
"Harvesting of this remaining coupe will be completed at the earliest opportunity once the injunction is removed".
The removal of the areas from STT's production plan come after Blue Derby Wild won a temporary injunction against the logging of the coupes in April of this year, following support by local tourism operators and a public petition signed by 35,000 people.
Blue Derby Wild organiser Louise Morris said on Saturday that seeing five areas of Gondwana forests be removed from current logging plans was a "huge immediate win".
"We fully understand that this is not a permanent saviour for them at all; this is a reprieve," Ms Morris said.
"But this is really a sign that a strong community based campaign who really are standing up for what matters know that our forests are worth fighting for".
The forests around Derby are home to several rare and threatened species, including the Tasmanian masked owl, spotted tail quoll, and the Tasmanian giant freshwater crayfish.
The Supreme Court of Tasmania has yet to make a final decision on the legality of STT's logging around the town of Derby.
