Fantastic swims from five stars of the pool resulted in a series of new benchmarks following regional swimming titles in the North and South of the state.
Regional short-course championships were held in Hobart and Launceston at the end of June.
In the North, South Esk's Sophie Hills broke three S9 multi-class records for 15-year-old girls in the 100-metre butterfly (1:21.02), 100m individual medley (1:24.06) and 100m breaststroke (1:39.02).
In the South, the record breakers were Hobart Aquatic's Matilda Smith, Bonnie Smith and Max Giuliani and HC Swim Club's Daniel Shilcock.
Matilda Smith's records came in the 200m breaststroke (girls' 17 years and open, 2:25.23), 100m breaststroke (girls' 17 years and open, 1:07.64) and the 200m individual medley (girls' 17 years, 2:19.76).
Bonnie Smith broke the record for 15-year-old girls in the 200m backstroke (2:16.66).
Shilcock's 100m IM in 59.20 seconds was a new record for 16-year-old boys and Giuliani's blistering 50m free time of 22.98 seconds set records in the boys' 18 years and open categories.
Swimming Tasmania's new top technical official is Lee-Anne Edmunds.
Edmunds is affiliated with the South Esk Swimming Club, and previously with Riverside Aquatic.
She has officiated at national swimming events, including the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide in May.
Edmunds, together with fellow chief Northern referee Jenelle Gillies, shared the honours as Swimming Tasmania's 2021 officials of the year.
The Bridport Surf Life Saving Club is again organising the annual Bridport Brave Winter Swim.
The togs-on event is at Goftons Beach at sunrise on July 31.
Take the chilly plunge at 7.18am.
Justin (Yogi) Helmich is set to resume coaching at Hobart Aquatic, alongside Paul Crosswell.
