Students in their final year of high school will once again have the opportunity to enroll in university ahead of schedule in Tasmania.
Several politicians and representatives of UTAS launched this year's School Recommendation Program at the 2022 School Leaver Expo, held at the Inveresk Campus Library on Saturday.
Premier Jeremey Rockliff opened proceedings and praised the benefits of the program, which was created three years ago.
"The program provides an alternative pathway to university for students based on the recommendation of their teachers," he said.
Education minister Roger Jaensch elaborated by saying the program allowed students to enroll in university mid-year, rather than waiting for ATAR results to come through in December.
"This takes stress and pressure off the students as they go through the last six months of year 12, because everything doesn't hang on a number or the result of an exam," he said.
"Instead, the university is able to assess these applications based on the students' performance in year 11, but also their broader performance as a student."
Chair of UTAS' academic senate and director of the Peter Underwood Centre for educational attainment, Natalie Brown, said the program had been developed from the university's research on what students need to be successful in their tertiary studies.
"There is no limit to how many people can apply for this program, and we've found it to be so successful that over 90 per cent of applications come through this program," she said.
"In 2022, we had 3391 applications, so we're finding that more people are applying across the state and we've been quite surprised by the number of interstate schools and students who have expressed interest in the program."
Bachelor of fine arts student at UTAS, Eva Lawrence, said she entered into the university through the School Recommendation Program.
She said the process was "very easy" to get through.
"The program made the choice to come to university a lot easier," she said.
"It also made me feel a lot more confident about finishing year 12 and what I was going to do next."
Ms Lawrence recommended the program.
