Riverside Olympic donned a special kit to mark a special moment in the club's history.
For the first time, the Windsor Park club has sent a team to the mainland for a tournament, with their under-14 girls travelling to Canberra to play in the Kanga Cup, the biggest tournament in the Southern Hemisphere.
Junior committee member Marcia Humble said it was a proud moment for the club and the team, particularly with the women's World Cup only 12 months away.
"Some of our under-14 girls have played Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association for several years and wanted to represent ROFC because they are very passionate about the club," she said.
Humble said the club is also proud of its Indigenous connections.
"We are the only soccer club in Tassie that has Indigenous rounds each year and acknowledges our players and members.
"Since it is NAIDOC while we are away playing in the tournament, Aunty Judith Rose has designed our Indigenous playing shirts."
At a send-off ceremony at the club, Humble's daughter Katie Campbell conducted an Acknowledgement to Country which was followed by shirt presentations by Aunty Judith (pictured) and the kit sponsors Coogan.
