Seymour Community Action Group Inc. add 54 hectares to the Seymour Conservation Area

By Clancy Balen
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:06am, first published 8:30am
CONSERVED: Seymour Community Action Group Inc. volunteers rehabilitate land that has been newly incorporated into the Seymour Conservation Area. Picture: Supplied.

An extra 54 hectares of Crown Land was incorporated into the Seymour Conservation Area this week after decades of rehabilitation by a local community group.

