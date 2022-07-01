The Examiner
Updated

Two people have been hospitalised after a ute rolled while driving on sand at Moorland Beach

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 2 2022 - 4:48am, first published July 1 2022 - 11:41pm
Two hospitalised after beach crash in state's North West

Two people were hospitalised last night after a flat-tray ute rolled while being driven on Moorland Beach, in Wesley Vale in the state's North West.

