Two hospitalised after beach crash in state's North West

Two people were hospitalised last night after a flat-tray ute rolled while being driven on Moorland Beach, in Wesley Vale in the state's North West.
In a statement this morning, Tasmania Police said the crash occured at about 9.15pm, and two people who were riding in the tray of the ute were injured.
One, a 17-year-old male, suffered leg injuries, and a 17-year-old female has suffered suspected spinal injuries.
Both people were taken to Mersey Hospital by emergency services.
The driver and two passengers within the vehicle were not injured.
Police said investigations were continuing into the cause of the crash.
Police have also updated details relating to the crash that incorrectly identified one of the injured persons as a 56-year-old man.
