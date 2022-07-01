An elderly man has died after a crash on the East Tamar Highway earlier this afternoon.
A triple zero call led emergency crews to the scene at the University Way intersection at Newnham, where a truck and car had crashed.
It was believed the driver of the car was turning right toward Newnham when he collided with a truck heading in a southerly direction on the highway.
The 80-year-old from Launceston died at the scene.
Police were yet to confirm what caused the vehicles to collide, and were calling for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital, but it was understood he was not physically injured.
Both lanes of the highway remained closed until just after 6pm, more than three hours after the collision.
Launceston Inspector Nathan Johnston said it was "another sad scene".
"It is unfortunately another fatal crash we have been faced with on Tasmanian roads ... it is very sad for the family," he said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the crash should contact police on 131 444.
A journalist with more than a decade of experience, Melissa Mobbs currently works as the Deputy Editor for The Examiner Newspaper in Launceston, and has a strong background in reporting on crime and the justice system. Send tips to Melissa.Mobbs@examiner.com.au or on Twitter via @melissamobbs.
