The South Launceston versus George Town clash at Youngtown Oval headlines the upcoming NTFAW division one round 13 action.
It's first versus second and a chance for the Saints to get one last look at the undefeated Bulldogs before finals.
There were no surprises in this weekend's results with Deloraine and South Launceston getting the chocolates in round 12.
The Kangaroos registered their second win of the season with a resounding 8.19 (67) to 0.3 (3) away victory against Longford on Saturday.
Deloraine skipped away to a 31-point half-time lead after a tight first term.
But inaccuracy prevented them from recording a bigger win.
The experienced Claudia Gardner put on a clinic with four goals and a best on ground performance.
Coach Brad Powe praised the midfielder/half-forward's consistency during the week.
Leah Bryan, Ella McLennan, Renee Walker, Tahlia Powe and Danielle Saltmarsh were also busy.
Kiarnna Lehman kicked truly twice while Walker and Gyniah Taylor booted one snag each.
Co-captain Alanah Boyack, Chelsea Wells, Rachel Watson, Holly Thow, Katie Ambrus and Jacinta Attard were acknowledged as Longford's best.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs thrashed the Eagles 17.13 (115) to 1.0 (6) at Morven Park.
South Launceston was switched on from the outset putting six goals on the board in the first quarter. They got another six in the third stanza.
Evandale didn't score until the final term.
Paige Crooks, who found the middle of the big sticks twice, continued her rich run of form.
She was well-assisted by Hannah Viney, Kate Greaves, who booted two, Hannah Mitchell-Grima, Sam Morrison and Angela Mayne.
Lisa Patterson, with five majors, causes havoc for opposition teams week in, week out. She has 31 goals for the season.
Courtney Saunders ended up with three goals, skipper Hayley Breward and Sophie Jones got two apiece and Jorja Cherry registered one.
Eagles skipper Georgia Rowley was solid while Tori Davis, Charlotte Layton, Elizabeth Stonehouse, Hannah Coleman and Lavinia Lindsay played well.
Phoebe Barnett kicked their goal and has 11 this year.
George Town and Meander Valley had byes.
Evandale and Longford meet at Morven Park and Deloraine hosts Meander Valley in other upcoming matches.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
