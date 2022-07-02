The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

OLs, Old Scotch, Launceston take NTFAW premier wins

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated July 2 2022 - 8:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR PERFORMANCE: Old Scotch's Jamie Symons, pictured last season, was outstanding against Hillwood on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A top of the table clash between Old Scotch and Launceston at NTCA Ground is what fans can look forward to in NTFAW premier round 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.