A top of the table clash between Old Scotch and Launceston at NTCA Ground is what fans can look forward to in NTFAW premier round 13.
The second-placed Thistles lost to the Lady Blues by 71 points in round three but appear to have significantly improved.
Both teams got the job done on Saturday.
The inaccurate Thistles were in control all game and defeated Hillwood 13.24 (102) to 1.0 (6) on the road.
Jamie Symons was unreal with five goals and was recognised as best on ground.
Zoe Bourne, Jemma Blair, Raigan Kettle, Stephanie Walker and Amy Duggan were handy too.
Eliza Matthews and Dannielle O'Byrne slotted two goals each.
Grace Steele, Sian Beeton, Sofra Clarke, who kicked a major, Sophie Brimfield, Sophie Hawkins and Bianca Hammersley were the Sharks' better players.
While Scottsdale didn't score, they managed to keep the unbeaten Lady Blues to just four goals on a sunny Saturday.
Lucy Caldwell, Kelsie Hill and skipper Georgia Hill were the standouts as Launceston recorded a 4.6 (30) to 0.0 (0) victory at Windsor Park.
Alex Hall, Hannah McDermott and Keeley Lester were among the Magpies' best.
The third versus fourth battle between Old Launcestonians and Bridgenorth lived up to expectations.
OLs came from behind to overcome a gallant Parrots outfit 4.6 (30) to 4.4 (28) on Friday night at Invermay Park.
The home team led by two points at the first break but the Parrots took an 11-point margin into the half.
It was four points the difference at the final change.
OLs managed two goals in the final term to the Parrots' one.
Amelia Dowling starred while Alex Ferguson, Jane Astbury, Dana Lester, Maddie Fry and Taylah Lehman played important roles.
Lehman bagged three goals and Christina Kelly got the other one.
The Parrots got great value from Taylar Goss, Emily Mckinnell, Morgan Carlson, Courtney Sharman, Alice Robinson and Hannah Carr.
Their goals came through Robinson, Mckinnell, Nikki Eastoe and Harriet Symes.
In other upcoming round 13 matches, Bridgenorth hosts Hillwood and OLs welcome Scottsdale.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
