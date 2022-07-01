Northern Tasmanian accountants squabble over clients, $30k

A Lilydale accountant is being sued by his former employer for nearly $30,000 according to documents lodged at the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Thane Bardenhagen was formerly employed by Camerons Accountants and Advisers which is being represented by Launceston solicitor Nick Terracall in the legal action.
Mr Bardenhagen is being represented by Hobart solicitor Paula Sutherland.
Mr Bardenhagen was reportedly employed by Camerons from 2015 to 2019.
It is reported that Camerons engaged in restrained activity by commencing employment with a competing firm in May 2019.
Camerons reportedly claims that in the period between May and December 2019 Mr Bardenhagen "acquired clientele" from Camerons.
The statement of claim says Mr Bardenhagen's employment contract stipulated that if he were to breach the non-compete clause of his employment contract he would be liable to pay Camerons 80 per cent of the fees billed.
In the course of the action, Magistrate Simon Brown ordered Camerons to file and serve and better particulars of the claims in February.
The defendant was also ordered to file and serve a list of documents verified on oath.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
