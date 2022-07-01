The Cavaliers will hit the road this weekend as they search for a return to winning ways when they meet Devon in Ulverstone.
The Cavs are entering their final game before a bye next week but are eager to redeem themselves after losing to Launceston rivals Northern Hawks in the last round.
The reigning premiers' North-West Coast assignment shapes as a key tune-up ahead of finals and one they will take confidence into after beating Devon twice this season.
The Cavaliers enjoyed an 11-point win in their round four clash against Devon at the Silverdome before delivering a comfortable 30-point win in round 11.
"I think we'll just be hoping to get out there and have a really good first quarter and get up to that 65 to 70 goals that we've averaged against them the past two [fixtures]," Cavaliers assistant coach Katie O'Neill said.
"It's really about cementing the stuff that we've done all year, working on those strong connections and combinations on the court and using our strengths as well which is our ball speed that we use and our defensive pressure across the court."
The Cavaliers will be missing regular captain Shelby Miller through concussion after the TNL star was knocked out in the derby while Dannie Carstens is away running a marathon.
That will see the Cavaliers turn to their 19-and-unders for reinforcements while Estelle Margetts will take the captaincy role.
"With the bye next week as well, it's the perfect time to rest her [Miller] so that when she comes back for the double-header she's ready and raring to go," O'Neill said.
"We'll have three of nineteens team come up and sit on our bench as we sort of have done for a fair bit of the season.
"[It helps] give them some opportunities for further development if the opportunity arises."
Devon sit sixth place with three wins from 14 matches and a percentage of 78 and will be aiming to become the first team, other than the Northern Hawks, to defeat the reigning premiers this season.
The opens game starts at 2.30pm with the 19-and-unders on at 1pm on Saturday.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
