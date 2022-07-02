Finding 30 not as easy as you may think

There are websites describing initiatives and organisations across our nation that call on all of us to find 30 minutes for exercise most days.
They want us to find a walking buddy and stick to a 1200-calorie meal plan and be active in our workplaces, try alternative medicine, use furniture to workout, play frisbee, plan a dance party and avoid high cholesterol and diabetes.
To be honest, it sounds perfectly achievable, but it is often the most difficult 30-minute block to find and commit to in your day.
For 40 years, I have been involved in playing and/or coaching sports; however, I have never found it more difficult to find 30 for myself.
Mornings are out because Mrs Wightman and I work too late, resulting in the AM being fraught with danger as we rush around to ensure kids and jobs and uniforms and lunches are sorted.
You know the scene - organised chaos and sometimes not quite so organised.
As you mature and become slightly more sensible, initiatives like finding 30 can strangely leave you feeling guilty.
Instead of going for a walk or a jog, you could prepare dinner or do another load of washing or ensure that the children's clothes, bags, technology, whatever, is not strewn from one end of the house to the other.
Family, work, and volunteering commitments ensure my agenda and action list are full to the brim.
There is nothing left, no time for me to find genuine rest and to breathe.
But perhaps we are our own worst enemies.
We fill our lives so full; that we can't afford to sit still.
Furthermore, perhaps sitting still is worse than not finding 30 and perhaps finding 30 is achieved by not sitting still.
I am so confused.
The websites are beautifully designed, engaging, and make complete and utter sense.
We all know we should find 30, just go for a walk with the dog, listen to music while you are at it, just do something.
And eat better, don't fall for instant gratification, stopping for petrol and a variety of fried food with the guilt of the crumbs and grease sitting on your lap to accompany you home.
Spending so much time in the car has tightened my body like a drum, and while never blessed with elite flexibility, the often dreamt about pop to standing on the longest surfboard in the quiver has never been so far away.
My hips are constantly stuck, hamstrings have drastically shortened, tight traps that catch me with throbbing pain, and I am developing the traditional family stoop.
This may be slightly overplaying it in a moment of self-pity, yet the struggle is real.
I have rollers and massage guns and spiky balls, but Nurofen remains far more convenient.
The challenge is made more difficult because my mind must be constantly full.
Any space for over-thought is dangerous and leads to intensive periods of procrastination.
Therefore, taking on more and more is used as an ironic coping strategy to ensure self-preservation and a strong and moral sense of purpose.
However, the result, is the the inability to switch off, constantly thinking about matters, decisions, ideas, complaints, and problems and how to fix them.
Welcome to my world.
But don't misunderstand; this is joy and bliss.
I just need to look after my own being to ensure balance or just try to commit to making a start.
So, how to fix this conundrum where I am of the view that I am maxed to capacity but need to find time for myself and those closest to me.
First comes commitment and then routine.
I have been here before; the first step out the door or on the treadmill is often the hardest.
You must begin somewhere and quickly erase from your mind that you are going to be the fittest 50-year-old on the planet in 3.5 years, no matter how many fitness magazines, social media pages, and websites you browse.
You're not as fast as your mates anymore, you're not as fit as them either, you just need to walk because running will result in injury.
The only actual contest appears to be in my mind of when to start or the excuse not to start or the reason why I must commit to something else rather than finding 30.
Fortunately, I have this column, perhaps unlucky for you, because it gives me the opportunity to share and guide and rant and rave and find way more than 30 and to be myself, however confused that may appear from week to week.
The best we can do is to keep planning and hope that the first step is not too far away.
Right, that's it, tomorrow I will start with a walk and will eat far healthier.
It will be good for me and the family.
Alas, I am taking a week off work and heading to the Nation's Capital during July ... to coach 16 girls for eight days at a soccer tournament, which will be incredibly busy ... and I can't wait.
