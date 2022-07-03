July 3, 1999: Bass battleground tallies win for women

Bass has strong history as being a battleground to forge strong political women, following the strong result for Liberal MHR Bridget Archer in the recent federal election.
In 1999 a female political victory was covered by The Saturday Examiner, with Sue Napier gracing the front page after her historic elevation to leader of the Tasmanian Liberal Party.
Advertisement
Mrs Napier was the first woman to lead a major Tasmanian political party and was masterminded into the leadership position by former leader Tony Rundle.
READ MORE: Council criticises spending speculation
A Bass MP since 1992, Mrs Napier won a 9am party room ballot over Denison Liberal Bob Cheek.
"Lyons Liberal MHA Rene Hidding, 36, was elected unopposed as Mrs Napier's deputy in what became an ambush of Mr Cheek and his only supporter, Franklin MHA Peter Hodgman," The Examiner's Barry Prismall wrote at the time.
Mrs Napier said at the time her election "drew a line in the sand for Tasmanian politics".
"Tasmania can't afford to just talk. We need action and the party will be reviewing all of its policies," she said.
Her words and the result is mirrored in 2022 after the striking win at a federal level by Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, who made a media appearance alongside new federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton this week.
Mr Dutton said Ms Archer would "have her time on the front bench" soon enough, after missing out on a leadership role in the new federal Opposition.
This is despite her strong return in Bass, which bucked the national trend towards Labor and "the teal wave" of Independents.
The Saturday Examiner also reported that day of the ire of a Legana mother who took aim at fast food giant McDonalds in 1999. She said her son won a Playstation pack as part of the chain's Monopoly McMatch and Win.
She was of hundreds of people who had won prizes in the competition and had not received their prizes from McDonalds.
READ MORE: Eyes on Tasmania as energy crisis bites
The ACCC had asked McDonalds for an explanation about what had occurred but the fast-food chain said the prizes came from last year's tickets and were invalid.
Nationally Holden also brought to an end its production of the V8 engine production in Australia.
July 3, 1999 was the last day of production for the engine, with staff in Melbourne gathered to mark history and say farewell.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.