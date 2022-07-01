Few people could have claimed to match the extensive resume of Karl Beattie on the field and even fewer would match his community contribution off of it.
That is the resounding message as Scottsdale remembers one of its greatest players who passed away on Monday at the age of 83.
Advertisement
The midfielder was a three-time best and fairest winner and three-time premiership player with the Magpies including in their defining premiership year in 1964 when Scottsdale's seniors delivered their first-ever NTFA flag.
Beattie thrived on the big stage, especially in the drought-breaking triumph as the rover slotted two goals and was named in the best players as the Magpies beat City-South 8.15 (63) to 6.7 (43) in front of 7,739 at York Park.
Brian Donohoe, who arrived at Scottsdale from Essendon in 1961, remembered Beattie as one of the key contributors to that success when speaking to The Examiner in 2012.
"I was lucky when I went to Scottsdale because I had the nucleus of a good side with players like Rex Lethborg, Karl Beattie, Stan Wilson and Donnie Millwood," he said.
"Then we added on players from our great under-19 side which went through two seasons in 1962-63 undefeated, such as Ronnie Hall, Puss Hadley, Cracker Casboult and a Kennie Lette and I went down the Coast and got Mannie Goninon and Kevin Symons who both had played in 10 consecutive grand finals.
"To be able to put that experience with what we had gave us the nucleus of a good side."
Donohoe's 1964 premiership side went to the state finals full of confidence and managed to account for Sandy Bay in Hobart.
That day was when Peter Fish first spotted Beattie as he enjoyed the preliminary final from the stands.
"I was a kid in Hobart and knew nothing about Scottsdale but I went and watched him play in a preliminary state final against Sandy Bay, we were Glenorchy supporters but we hated Sandy Bay," Fish said.
"So when they played, we were going to barrack for Scottsdale and the only fella I can remember from that day was a little red-headed fella and it turned out to be Karl Beattie.
"He was a rover, tough and hard ... he's a life member and a very respected and loved man around the footy club.
"He would rate fairly highly [in terms of Scottsdale players], winning three best-and-fairests says a fair bit about him, not many have done that."
The Magpies, with Beattie, managed to go back-to-back in 1965 and make the state grand final again where they were defeated by Cooee in their quest for state glory.
Advertisement
Beattie was retired from football by the age of 30 as he concentrated on other pursuits including serving as a councillor for the Scottsdale and Dorset councils, as a warden of Scottsdale and as a Rotarian after hanging up the boots.
For Fish, and others at the Scottsdale Football Club, Beattie's standing is undoubted as one of the best to don the Magpies' colours.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.