Serving a disgraceful national representation

THE revolting acts of Nick Kyrgios were again on display at Wimbledon.
Abusing a linesperson, swearing while talking to the umpire, spitting towards the crowd, eating and mumbling through the post-match press conference. He doesn't carry on like this at the Davis Cup when he is representing his country.
He is a fantastic player and could be so much better. Sadly, there appears to be no-one in his camp that can control his actions. He needs to take a leaf out of the behaviour books of all the other Australians at Wimbledon.
He is a disgrace and a poor representative for Australia.
I HAVE to agree with Mr Saltmarsh's comments about a referendum in relation to the proposed stadium.
With the amount of time ambulances have to ramp, the situation with our hospitals and the lack of medical professionals in our system, I think it would be ludicrous to spend that amount of money on a stadium only a few Tasmanians will enjoy.
Let the people decide instead of some politician that is blind-sided by the AFL.
I COULD never understand and still can't fathom why fallow deer are protected.
Deer were introduced into Tasmania for the elite in the past to hunt. They are now a pest and should be treated as such and eradicated, or only kept fenced in paddocks as another farm animal.
What is the difference between deer, rabbits and Reynard the fox, plus the dreaded gorse, all introduced by our forebears who had no idea what trouble they would cause.
IN reply to Geoff McLean (The Examiner, June 25) who chastised me for my outspoken attack on the City of Launceston council decision to install its expensive parking meters, he has not convinced me of about the parking options he has quoted so informatively.
The free deal after 3.30pm may suit some shoppers, but not all. As for off-street parking, it is not always available. I am not a regular visitor and the $7 a day is out of the question.
I would have difficulty in amusing myself in the not-so vibrant city centre, but then maybe I could extend my luncheon with friends. Apart from that, it still does not alter the fact that $3.20 an hour on those new-fangled parking meters is rather excessive.
What was wrong with the old ones? Mr McLean has seen fit not to explain that issue. It will take much more explaining from the council to convince me we need these money-grabbing contraptions.
