They say that form is temporary and class is permanent and that is ringing true with Lauren Jackson.
Sporting comebacks are never always easy but someone should've reminded the 41-year-old because she's made it look rather simple so far.
Coming out of retirement for the Albury Wodonga Bandits in the NBL1 East, a team that she used to coach and who play in a stadium named after her, she's taken like a duck to water.
Averaging 32.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, she's been handy upon return and has been granted permission to use medicinal cannabis to negate the effects of her degenerative knee issues as well as chronic hip and lower back issues.
She'll take the next step in her comeback in September, named in the Australian Opals squad for the FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney.
Returning to the big stage would mark nine years since she last did so as she aims to add to her already impressive resume.
In the US' top-flight competition, the WNBA, she's won three MVPs, two championships, three scoring championships, a finals MVP and seven all-WNBA first team awards - just to name a few.
In Australia it's four WNBL MVPs, four grand final MVPs, five championship rings and six all-star team spots as well as four OIympic medals, three world championship medals and a Commonwealth Games gold.
That's a fair career for anyone and now she wants to do more.
While Jackson's comeback has started off on the right foot, other athletes have had mixed results with them in the past.
In the tennis world, 'Aussie' Kim Clijsters definitely knows the highs and lows of them.
Retiring early, aged just 23, in 2007, Clijsters came back in 2009 and won three Grand Slams, becoming the first mother to reach world number one.
She won the US Open in just her third tournament back, before defending it the following year and winning the 2011 Australian Open.
The Belgian retired again in 2012 before announcing she'd come out of retirement in 2020, this time having no expectations and just looking forward to playing tennis.
This comeback was different, playing five games for no wins before pulling the pin earlier this year.
Back on the sidelines now, she offered her thoughts on Serena Williams' recent comeback, playing her first match in a year this week at Wimbledon when she was defeated by Frenchwoman Harmony Tan, who was playing in her first Wimbledon main draw.
"The hardest thing about coming back is not having enough matches under your belt," Clijsters told Eurosport.
"You can kind of think that you can rely on past experiences and think 'I don't need that many matches'.
"That's something that I've been used to, but once you get to a certain age and when you've been off for a little while, it's exactly those matches that you need and that becomes harder and harder to combine with your family life where you also want to spend time at home.
"Her (Williams') daughter is getting a little bit older and building her own little social life at home, and it gets harder and harder to leave to go on those long trips.
"That's definitely what I felt like I was missing the most... having those matches in a row and week after week.
"I think it's going to take her a little while to get over a loss where she came so close, in such a big moment.
"Although she didn't play a lot of tennis, she was still very motivated to get further into the draw and she wasn't shy about sharing her goals."
It often takes a sporting GOAT (greatest of all time) to nail the comeback and Jackson is on that level.
Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan spring to mind, with Woods battling personal issues and addiction to firstly come back and win the 2019 Masters but then returned again after an almost fatal car crash in 2021.
Jordan came back to basketball twice, giving major league baseball a crack before achieving the second three-peat of his career.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
