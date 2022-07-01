Launceston Distillery will launch a brand new product which has been brewing for more than a year.
Head of marketing at Launceston Distillery David Debattista said it had been experimenting with the new product for quite some time and was planning to release it as part of Tasmania Whisky Week.
"It's been an experiment that we've had down in the cask for over a year now finishing and we've been sampling it every now and again to see how those flavours are coming along," Mr Debattista said.
"About a month ago, we really got excited because we had about three or four projects that we could have all possibly used for Tassie Whisky Week, but this one project was just beautiful.
"On the palate you're getting bananas and pineapples and dark sugars and a real Caribbean feel.
"We're really excited for people to be able to try it ... it was only one a little experimental cask so we're looking at a relatively small amount and only 120 bottles thereabouts. We think people are going to love it," he said.
Mr Debattista said the local company wasn't just making waves in Australia, but was also generating interest from overseas businesses recently.
"About a year and a half ago, the trade war with China really kicked off. I think there was a 200 per cent tax put on wine from Australia
"Whisky has obviously become a big thing across the world and the young clientele, and China are really looking at whisky now as a sort of a new-age drink for them to consume.
"These exporters naturally have started looking towards that whisky market and we've had a lot of attention, we've had a lot of export groups come to us.
"We just finished engaging a group export to France as well and we are also speaking with people from Singapore and Taiwan as well.
Tasmania Whisky Week will take place between August 8-14 and a number of events will occur throughout the state.
Mr Debattista said the whisky industry in Tasmania had gone from strength to strength and was looking forward to the occasion.
"We've really taken the lead and championed events up here in the North.
"We've got four major events over the week, happening in and around Launceston as a way of really being able to get people up into the North as well as down to the South," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
