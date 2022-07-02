The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar Estuary Report Card shows bad score for Launceston zone, but is it about the sewage?

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAMPLES: Tamar and Esk Rivers Program Manager Darren McPhee on the Tamar collecting samples for analysis. Pictures: supplied

After decades of community lobbying and campaigning, the result on the Tamar is as clear as mud - the estuarine zone in Launceston has not improved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.