Advertisement
The running of the $200,000 Winter Championship final at Flemington on Saturday will bring back fond memories for two groups of Tasmanian owners.
Tasmanian horses have won won the listed race twice in the past six years, with Tshahitsi scoring in 2017 and Iggimacool in 2016.
It was almost another Tasmanian victory two years earlier when The Cleaner just failed to lead all the way, run down late by Akavoroun.
Tshahitsi was retired from racing in 2020 as a nine-year-old after winning 13 of only 35 starts and amassing $514,000 in stakes.
The Winter Championship was one of his two wins at Flemington and he also scored twice at Caulfield as well as taking out the Echuca Cup.
At home, his best win was in the 2016 Newmarket Handicap.
Iggimacool was retired to stud after winning nines races and $461,000.
She won three races at Flemington as well as the Tasmanian Oaks and Tasmanian Stakes when she beat Banca Mo and Geegees Blackflash.
In 2019, she sold for $280,000 at the Gold Coast broodmare sale, just a few days after her first foal, a weanling by Capitalist, sold for $200,000.
Tshahitsi was trained in Tasmania by Christine Crook and Imogen Miller while Iggimacool was trained at Longford by Bill Ryan before finishing her career with Robert Smerdon in Melbourne.
Bill Ryan is looking to launch Take The Sit's Victorian campaign at Caulfield on Saturday week.
Ryan said the Vamos Stakes winner would be nominated for a benchmark 100 race over 1400m where she would most likely get only 53kg.
It would then be two weeks into another benchmark 100 race over 1600m at Moonee Valley.
Ryan has a back-up plan that includes races at Elwick and Mowbray but a trip away is his preferred option.
"I think she deserves a crack at Melbourne but, because of her rating, there are no easy options for her," he said.
Take The Sit resumed with a runaway win in 1400m open handicap at Mowbray last Sunday.
Local trainer Adam Trinder has a strong hand in the $25,000 2YO Maiden at Spreyton on Sunday which carries an additional $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
Advertisement
Trinder will be represented by Muscle Up, Miss Vivace and Starnote, although the latter two are not eligible for the extra money.
Muscle Up and Starnote contested the same race at Spreyton three weeks ago when they filled the minor placings behind Flying To Paris with only a half head between them.
Muscle Up had to come from last after being slow to begin and finished strongly with the benefit of a rails run.
Starnote had a softer run on the fence behind the leaders but also finished off nicely.
Trinder's other runner this week is the NSW-bred first-starter Miss Vivace who was a close second to Clover Hill in a trial on Tuesday morning.
The only other two starters are also debutantes coming out of the same trial on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The Barry Campbell-trained Lieutenant Lewis won narrowly and the Tanya Hanson-trained Cora The Explorer ran on well for a close third.
1- NR 45, 2200m: 3.90 fav VELOCITY STRIDE (Ben Yole, Rohan Hillier) 1, 12.00 Got The Goods 2, 21.00 Karalta Dazzler 3. 1/2 nk, ns. 2:01.5.
2- NR 55/B, 2200m: 10.00 GUIDO DA SIENA (Ben Yole, Bronte Miller) 1, 6.50 No Nukes Skipper 2, 6.00 Sunrose Master 3. Hd, 7.6m. 2:02.2.
3- NR 56-62, 2200m: 2.60 fav BOSTON BUSKER (Brent Parish, Malcolm Jones) 1, 18.00 Im Rock Solid 2, Kerala Star 3. Ns, 4m. 2:01.
4- NR 45-55, 1680m: 31.00 HIS DREAM LIVES ON (Mark Jones, Malcolm Jones) 1, 7.50 Aussie Rock 2, 9.50 Stevie Jolt 3. 1.2m 2.9m. 1:56.9.
5- NR 46-55, 2200m: 5.50 LIFEOFBRIAN (Ben Yole, Mitch Ford) 1, 23.00 Hot Embers 2, 7.50 Turquoise Stride 3. 4.7m, 1.8m. 2:02.1.
Advertisement
6- NR 45, 2200m: 11.00 SOFTLY SOFTLY (Robbie Richards, Lachlan Dakin) 1, 9.00 Image Of Starzzz 2, 2.60 fav Brian Who 3. 2m, 1.9m. 2:02.1.
7- NR 63-69, 2200m: 2.50 fav DEADLY ASSASSIN (Ben Yole, Mitch Ford) 1, 3.60 Pardoe Plugga 2, 5.50 Endeavourb Stride 3. 1/2 hd, 10m. 1:59.5.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.