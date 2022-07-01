Three Tasmanians will form a key part of the Australian Crocs' chances at the under-17 World Cup.
The Crocs are set to tip-off their campaign against the world's best up-and-coming basketball talent when they face Poland, Egypt and Argentina in the group stage.
The Crocs' first assignment will be Poland July 2 at 9pm with the game likely to feature all three Tasmanians in Lachy Brewer, Kye Savage and Jacob Furphy.
The trio featured recently in Australia's Asian Championship triumph with all three players seeing court time in the 94-63 win against Japan.
Savage's perimeter shooting shapes as a key weapon for the Crocs in the World Cup after the Devonport product produced several stand-out displays in Qatar.
The under-17 World Cup is on in Malaga, Spain, from July 2-10.
Meanwhile, Rubi Gray delivered six points as the Australian women's under-17 side defeated Japan in the Asia Championships 59-58.
The Launceston Tornadoes talent was efficient with 3-5 shooting from the floor and one assist in the thrilling grand final.
The Sapphires are qualified for the women's under-17 World Cup in Hungary from July 9-17.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
