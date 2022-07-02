After being signed to a major record label in 2021, Tasmanian electronic duo Sumner have released their next single.
Sumner, made up of Chloe Wilson and Jack McLaine, burst onto the scene with their breakthrough single 'Stranded', which become a festival favourite and was voted in the top 200 tracks of triple j's coveted Hottest 100.
Advertisement
"After living through the pandemic and numerous man-made and natural disasters, there is an abundance of pent-up energy ready for release into the world. 'Good Light' is a space and moment to let all of that flow," Chloe said.
"'Good Light' is an ode for our audience members and listeners.
It's an invitation to come in and let go of life's mundane and monotonous stresses; lose yourself in the moment with us while we lose ourselves in you."
Sumner are the third signing to Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes' Lab78 label with Nick Littlemore first coming across Jack and Chloe at a festival in Tasmania.
"Pete and I came across this band while on tour in regional Tasmania," he said.
"We shared a stage together at the Forth pub on a sweet breezy day a few years back. We were struck by their fierce intensity."
'Good Light' is out now on all music streaming services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.