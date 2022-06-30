For two born and bred North-West athletes, Wednesday's AFLW draft saw their professional football dreams realised.
Ulverstone's Meghan Gaffney and former Devonport teenager Lily Johnson were drafted to Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide respectively in the 2022 draft.
"Surreal" is how Ulverstone's Meghan Gaffney described the moment she was selected to pick 66 for GWS.
Surrounded by her family, friends and fellow footballers, Gaffney said it was special to share the momentous occasion with those who had been by her side throughout her AFLW plight.
"It was a special moment to share with them. Especially the people I have come through footy with," Gaffney said.
"I'm very humbled, but excited for the season ahead."
The decision to join her local club's junior girls side only five years ago was one that had well and truly paid off for the AFLW debutant.
"I came along to the club (Ulverstone) to join one of my friends. I just thought, why not?," she said.
"After two or three years of playing at a club level, I was asked to be a part of the Tasmania Devils' under 18 side."
It was at this time that Gaffney realised her potential, and decided to make a concerted effort towards a professional pursuit of the sport.
"For the first two years of footy it was just a new thing, as it was still only a relatively new thing for females on the North-West," she said.
"After the Devils selection, it became a bit more of a reality. It's a program where girls get drafted from."
From there, Gaffney made waves in the country's female football scene, with repeated selection in the Tasmania Devils and Allies teams.
"The Allies especially was another good step and a way to get noticed."
Staring down the barrel of packing up and leaving home to face a new and exciting opportunity, Gaffney said she was ready for the challenge.
"I'll be flying out on Monday to start training," she said.
"I've already had a look about the club and met the girls there. That was a nice little introduction and has helped with the transition."
Gaffney will be looking to make her mark at GWS as soon as possible, with a debut in the upcoming season her top priority.
"I've been selected as a small pressure forward because of my speed. My job will be to create energy and chaos in the forward line," she said.
"I moved positions this year and it was a big risk, but it has added something to my game. This year was the year that everything came together."
For fellow draftee Johnson, an opportunity to break into the AFLW competition with Port Adelaide as pick 80 was something she had been working towards for a while.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity. I was in shock when my name got called out," Johnson said.
"Port Adelaide are new to the AFLW, so it'll be pretty cool to go to a new side and be apart of that."
With humble beginnings as a member of Latrobe's junior girls football program, Johnson achieved a spot in the Tasmania Devils under 15 team twice before relocating to South Australia last year.
"I have been playing in the SANFL, which is the highest league over here. It's just under the AFLW," she said.
"If I didn't get drafted, I would have continued to play high league footy in the SANFL."
The main aim for Johnson was to put in a strong pre-season effort to boost her chances of an early debut in the 2022 AFLW season.
"I'm going to knuckle down in pre-season and try my hardest," she said.
"I also want to get as much time on the field as I can and just better my football."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
