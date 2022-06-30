The Tasmanian Health Service has still not carried out an investigation into how its processes failed to such an extent that an alleged serial paedophile worked on the Launceston General Hospital children's ward for 18 years.
The THS became aware of a police investigation into James Geoffrey Griffin on July 31, 2019, when his Working with Vulnerable Children registration was cancelled and he was suspended with pay.
Griffin still turned up for work that day, even after police had seized his phone and computer as part of its investigation. He was met at the hospital entrance by senior hospital staff and security.
Almost three years later, no comprehensive review has been undertaken into how he went undetected for so long, the Commission of Inquiry heard on Thursday.
Senior LGH management - including chief executive Eric Daniels - claimed that they only became aware in the past week that an LGH worker had disclosed to human resources in 2011 that she had allegedly been abused by Griffin as a child.
Until that evidence was given, Mr Daniels was still of the view that the hospital had appropriately handled past complaints about Griffin.
This was entirely based upon a HR review soon after Griffin was suspended.
HR had reviewed its own files and given this advice to Mr Daniels. But they had previously failed to leave a note of the 2011 disclosure.
On Thursday, Mr Daniels asked to change his statement to the Commission of Inquiry as a result.
Griffin was alleged to have sexually abused children spanning a significant period of time, including in ward 4K. Many of these allegations were publicly known by the end of 2019.
A group of senior hospital management met on this date, and so far, all have confirmed they did not immediately review Griffin's employment file to spot concerning conduct.
LGH executive director of nursing Helen Bryan said she only found out about the extent of the allegations against Griffin while listening to a podcast, released three months later.
She did not know if any investigation had been done to determine if children had been abused on ward 4K.
"To my knowledge, I can't answer that. I don't know," Ms Bryan said.
LGH nursing and midwifery director Janette Tonks recalls a conversation "some time" after Griffin's suspension when she found out "previous" concerns had been raised.
"The concerns were around breaches of professional boundary. I think there was some hugging of children involved, I think that was what I recall," she said.
Both mentioned a "review" of Griffin's file requested by director of clinical services Peter Renshaw.
This was carried out by the HR team.
"When I had conversations with [Dr] Renshaw after that review, that he told me that there was nothing other that we would have known," Ms Tonks said.
"The outcome of the review was that there was no information that would have informed us that was in evidence of Mr Griffin being a perpetrator."
No other investigation since then has been mentioned.
In December 2019, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation raised concerns about the need for more exploration of Griffin's conduct and the way it had been handled by the hospital.
A letter in response, signed by Mr Daniels and drafted by HR, stated there had been one report on their incident management system regarding inappropriate comments to girls, 14, in 2017, which had been "appropriately addressed".
It has since been revealed that the girls involved were not interviewed before a "positive" finding was made for Griffin.
Mr Daniels' letter also stated there were "a small number of HR files" which were each "appropriately addressed".
"Having reviewed this information, we are satisfied that all the matters on file were appropriately and reasonably addressed with Mr Griffin," the letter reads.
"In the absence of any other information, there is no evidence to suggest that unaddressed complaints exist."
It requests that staff "turn our mind to collectively moving forward".
Counsel assisting Elizabeth Bennett SC questioned Mr Daniels over whether the level of review by the THS would have ended there, were it not for the Commission of Inquiry.
"Why did you not ask for there to be a robust investigation when you found out there had been a paedophile on a children's ward?" she asked.
"I can't answer that, I'm sorry," Mr Daniels said.
He said he discussed the matters with then-department secretary Michael Pervan shortly after Griffin was suspended, and an employment direction investigation started. Griffin took his own life in October 2019.
Mr Daniels said he thought the Tasmania Police investigation would provide external oversight. This investigation ended with the death of Griffin.
"I believed that the police investigation that was being undertaken would have provided us with an external review," he said.
"I accept that I could have, if I'd had more knowledge about the extent of those concerns, that I would have been able to request an internal investigation."
Mr Daniels agreed that the failure to investigate the hospital since then had been a "catastrophic failure".
He agreed with Ms Bennett's suggestion that an alleged paedophile, like Griffin, would always conceal his crimes and determining the extent of the offending would require intensive investigation.
Griffin went undetected by the hospital from 2001 to 2019, despite repeated conduct complaints.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
