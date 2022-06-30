New street names

Two new streets have been named after City of Launceston council approved two requests.
Councillor Alan Harris said of the West Launceston location the previous landowners were the parents of the developer.
He requested the street, located at 5 and 9 West Park Drive, West Launceston be named Barbara Close.
The new residential street constructed off Gudvar Street at Youngtown name request was also passed and will be Tasha Street.
While councillors did pass the requests, Councillor Rob Soward noted there could be some confusion in the future.
He said if a Barbara or Tasha were to move into those locations, there could be issues when a person's name is very similar to a street name.
"If there is a Barbara Close living in Barbara Close, it could be interesting," he said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
