Efficient graffiti removal remains a thorn in council's side

HERE we are with council elections just around the corner and everything seems to be going uphill for ratepayers.
The City of Launceston council has gained much credibility at our recent city awards and on its deliverance of much-needed safe seating across our city heart.
The new vision to attract thousands more visitors to our art/museum galleries is a major bonus that will definitely inject mega money into our local economy.
Walking historic Launceston via the new self-guided app is awesome.
Our new-look, updated CityProm shows great promise for a majority of small businesses, as to whether it will work remains to be seen.
But the biggest thorn for the council appears how ill-equipped it is at deterring the ghetto-style tagging that is building in proliferation across our city.
We must be gaining a world record for wait time to have landlords show passion and promptly address this growing epidemic.
Using the council app in getting graffiti removed is more complicated than getting a private audience with the Pope.
On many levels, our councillors are world stars and I, along with thousands of residents, I am extremely proud but how they handle some responsibilities (modern high-rise, graffiti removal), at times is questionable.
IAN MacPherson (The Examiner, June 19), in regard to floods and a cold winter contributing to food unavailability and increased costs, asks the question of ''what happened to global warming?'', which is the wrong question and confuses weather events as opposed to climate change.
To those of us who know our local natural environments intimately there are many disturbing things occurring and attributable to climate change.
Some examples are native fruit trees starting to produce fruit during May, when they should be doing so in October.
Additionally some animals, including various bird species, are having offspring at the wrong time of year. It is concerning and asking misleading questions ignores what is happening in nature.
Unfortunately, this scribe cannot foresee any positive outcomes, regardless of what Australia does, as long as countries such as China and India continue to increase their ''greenhouse gases'' outputs.
I HAVE read intently all the submissions in many papers on the proposed new stadium for a Tasmanian AFL team.
While I believe the majority of Tasmanians would love to see a Tasmanian AFL side, the ridiculous expectation that we need to have a white elephant to complement this is beyond belief.
Maybe instead of the government (ratepayers) stumping up this money a few "wise" investors could form an investment group to build the facility and then rent it out to anyone who would care to use it.
We would soon find out how good the business case stacked up.
WOW, how about these blokes?
David Pope cartoonist; his work is intelligent, acerbic, incisive, artistic and talented. Oh, and really funny.
Oh, and how about that Rob Shaw?
Has he served it to the AFL and Rockliff or what?
Er yeah, all the Tasmanians I spoke to want a new stadium.
The sooner McLachlan and his nanny disappear, the better.
THE evidence being given at the commission into child abuse in this state is appalling.
People need to be held to account, executives, past and present, supervisors in the LGH and other institutions, they have as much responsibility as the actual perpetrator, by turning a blind eye and ignoring this abuse.
