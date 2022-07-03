Elmo is a 15-year-old chihuahua who has lost one eye and is nearly blind in the other - he may be physically scarred, but the bouncing elderly dog is testament to resilience.
With his new family, RSPCA Inspector Paul Wyld, Elmo has found a new lease on life, after being surrendered as part of the RSPCA Safe Beds for Pets program.
"He really chose me, he adopted me," Mr Wyld said fondly of Elmo, who has made his mark on his family and is here to stay.
"Have you seen him? He's lost an eye, he's blind in his good eye, but he has the temperament of a puppy; he's so loving, he did a backflip the other day...."
While Elmo bears the scars of an ageing dog, his happiness is an example of the hope embedded into the Safe Beds for Pets program, which aims to give respite for people who are fleeing family violence, or who have found themselves homeless.
Often, people don't know what to do with their furry family member, and it can become a wedge to trap them under the roof of a dangerous situation.
RSPCA deputy chief executive Andrea Dawkins said the Safe Beds for Pets program was not a place to surrender animals, it was a safe haven for people who had no other option but to place their pets in the program.
She said demand was growing every day. Clients were coming forward who are in family violence situations, but also those who have left those relationships and found themselves homeless on the streets.
"There are a range of factors, but people end up in rental properties where they can't have their pets, or they find that they get on their feet and they surrender their animal," she said.
Demand for the Safe Beds for Pets program has increased sharply over the past 12 months, so much so that the program has established a full time team dedicated to it.
It also secured much-needed funds from the government because the program is a huge cost to the RSPCA because of the complex health needs of its clients.
Ms Dawkins said the RSPCA did whatever they could to help reunite animals with their owners, but provided them with the immediate respite and help they need. The animals often require medical treatment for complex health needs.
Often, the vet bills run into the thousands of dollars, so funding the program had become tricky. However, a funding grant has secured the program temporarily, but more funds are needed.
Animals who come from homes where they have witnessed family violence are often anxious and have developed mental health conditions. The RSPCA has recently hired an animal behaviourist to help manage these conditions.
Mr Wyld said it was an emotional job, but reuniting people with their pets was the most rewarding. He said often people had found themselves in a tight spot, but you could tell that they love their pets unconditionally.
The Safe Beds for Pets animals are housed across the state, but their locations are not disclosed for privacy reasons.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
