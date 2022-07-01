Tickets are now live for Tasmania's iconic winter event, Festival of Voices, which is set to return this July with an exciting statewide program. Festival of Voices will welcome interstate travellers and encourage locals to get out of their homes during winter to enjoy the transformative power of singing. Previously, the festival has predominantly been Southern-based but this is all set to change this year, with Launceston hosting four different events at iconic venues across the city. For a full list of events in Launceston visit the Festival of voices website.