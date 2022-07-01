July 1 to 10
Tickets are now live for Tasmania's iconic winter event, Festival of Voices, which is set to return this July with an exciting statewide program. Festival of Voices will welcome interstate travellers and encourage locals to get out of their homes during winter to enjoy the transformative power of singing. Previously, the festival has predominantly been Southern-based but this is all set to change this year, with Launceston hosting four different events at iconic venues across the city. For a full list of events in Launceston visit the Festival of voices website.
Advertisement
July 1 to 31
A family-friendly celebration of light, Bicheno Beams returns this winter. Two different light shows will be presented on alternate nights, so stay longer and enjoy two entirely unique and awe-inspiring laser light shows with adjoining soundtrack. The soundtrack to the show is live streamed to your device to avoid disturbing our local penguin population. For more information visit bichenobeams.com
July 2
Damien Leith, of Australian Idol fame, and multiple Golden Guitar recipient Darren Coggan are bringing their upcoming show to Tasmania. The show Two of Us - The Songs of Lennon & McCartney is billed as a magical, intimate and acoustic portrait of the songs that changed the world. The songbook traverses immortal songs from The Beatles' treasure trove of pop history, along with the richness and diversity of Lennon and McCartney's solo careers. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
July 9, 16 and 23
Cradle Mountain Hotel's popular Christmas in July is back. Spend a festive evening at Altitude Restaurant with a traditional Christmas buffet dinner, complete with a welcome drink on arrival, all the delicious trimmings, festive decorations, live music and plenty of merry cheer. The man in red may even be in attendance. Held on Saturday July 9, 16 and 23, the cost is $110pp for adults and $55pp for children between five-14 years. Visit the Cradle Mountain Hotel website to book.
July 15, 16 and 17
The Huon Valley Mid-Winter Festival is all about celebrating the region's apple-picking history and at its core is the wassail: the ages-old tradition of scaring evil spirits from the orchard to bring on a bumper crop. This year, it is returning to its roots with the festival to be held on an intimate scale at Willie Smith's Apple Shed. All the festival's much-loved traditions make a comeback including the Big Willie Burning Man, Tassie's best folk-funk bands, the coveted costume competition, and tales tall and true from Tassie's best storytellers. For tickets visit the Willie Smith's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.